Sun Aug 30, 2020
Metro bus service partially suspended today

Islamabad

Islamabad : The Islamabad-Rawalpindi Metro Bus Service will remain partially suspended on 10th Muharram.

The decision was taken due to security reasons. The metro bus service from Kashmir Highway to Pak-Secretariat in Islamabad was also suspended on Saturday. According to the notification, on Sunday - 10th Muharram - the metro bus service will remain suspended in Rawalpindi city’s jurisdiction.The bus service will remain operational in Islamabad from IJP Section to Pak Secretariat.

