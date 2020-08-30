Metro bus service partially suspended today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : The Islamabad-Rawalpindi Metro Bus Service will remain partially suspended on 10th Muharram.
The decision was taken due to security reasons. The metro bus service from Kashmir Highway to Pak-Secretariat in Islamabad was also suspended on Saturday. According to the notification, on Sunday - 10th Muharram - the metro bus service will remain suspended in Rawalpindi city’s jurisdiction.The bus service will remain operational in Islamabad from IJP Section to Pak Secretariat.