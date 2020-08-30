The greatest tragedy

The August 27 rains wreaked havoc in the city. Many people lost their lives due to rain-related accidents. It was horrifying to learn about the wall that collapsed after being struck by lightning. Residents came forward and tried to help people who were buried under the rubble. They were able to pull out the bodies of four children and one woman. It was painful to hear the cries of the relatives of the victims. The rescue work is in process and it is feared that more bodies will be pulled out of the debris. There are no words to express sorrow and grief over this tragedy.

Nazir Ahmed Kubar

Thari Mirwah