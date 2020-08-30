Justice delayed, justice denied

A New Zealand court has sentenced Brenton Tarrant, the man involved in the New Zealand mosque attacks that claimed the lives of 51 Muslims in two mosques on March 15, 2019, to life imprisonment without parole. He will spend the rest of his life behind bars and never see the light of day as a free man. The man was sentenced within one year and five months. New Zealand PM Jacinda Arden has won the hearts of all citizens of her country – especially Muslims. It is important to compare this prompt delivery of justice to the depressing state of affairs in Pakistan where justice is given selectively. Although our ruling elite talk about a welfare state, the reality is completely opposite.

In September 2012, over 289 labourers were burned alive in the Baldia garment factory in Karachi. Even after eight years, there is no closure or justice for the families of victims. In May 2007, almost 60 people were killed in riots in Karachi. Last year, four family members were killed in Sahiwal. The shooting was even captured on video, but nobody gets punished. Before that, 14 people were killed in Model Town.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore