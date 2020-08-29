Average level CMs can’t run affairs: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the conventional provincial administrations cannot run the administrative affairs especially when chief ministers are of average level.

“If there are no civic facilities, police system is ruined, education and health system is not satisfactory, the reason is non-performance of the provincial governments,” he said while emphasising that the political parties needs to think.

In couple of tweets, the federal minister said the post-rain situation of Karachi once again highlighted the importance of the strong local government system. The country comprising over 220 million of population cannot be run according to the system created in 1935. He said resources and a competent organisational network that understands the local problems is need of the hour.

He lashed out at Sindh government over its worst performance to handle rain-related issues in the province.

“If we are facing issues in this century, it’s all because of the non-performance of the provincial governments,” he added.