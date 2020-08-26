Muharram arrangements reviewed in Kasur

KASUR: Sheikhupura RPO Shahid Javed along with Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed and DPO Zahid Nawaz on Tuesday inspected the routes of the main Muharram processions.

The officers also met with the Peace Committee members and the organisers of the Muharram processions at Imambargah Sadat Manzil.

The RPO said that Ulema, members of the Peace Committee and people of all schools of thought were united to maintain law and order in Muharram.

MEETING: A meeting was held to review the dengue prevention arrangements at DC Office. Deputy Commissioner Kasur Manzar Javed Ali chaired the meeting. The meeting was briefed by the officials of Health Department and apprised about the performance of the departments regarding dengue prevention. The DC directed the concerned officers to complete the hotspots as soon as possible to eliminate dengue larvae. Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali said that dengue prevention activities should be carried out more actively in the current season so that the breeding of dengue mosquitoes could be stopped. He appealed to the citizens to cooperate fully with the dengue teams and take precautionary measures to eradicate the dengue mosquito.