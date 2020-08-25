TNFJ wants control room at KP level

PESHAWAR: The Tehreek Nafaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafariya (TNFJ), Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter chief, Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, has asked the government to set up a control room at the provincial level to monitor the mourning processions to ensure the peaceful observance of Muharram. Speaking at a news conference, he said TNFJ chief Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi had asked the special secretary Home Department at a meeting to establish the control room, but to no avail. He said that the control room would help monitor the routes of the mourning processions, adding that the TNFJ would extend all-out cooperation to the government to ensure the peaceful observance of Muharram. The TNFJ leader said the security should be beefed up to avert any untoward incident. Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah called for exercising tolerance to promote sectarian harmony which, he said, was the need of the hour. He said that Azadari Cell should be set up as well to facilitate the mourning congregations during Muharram. The TNFJ leader demanded implementation of the National Action Plan to discourage those elements who wanted to dent the Muslim unity.