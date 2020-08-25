Adjournment motion in PA

LAHORE:PML-N women wing general secretary and MPA Kanwal Pervez Chaudhry moved an adjournment motion in the Punjab Assembly on Monday for appointment of chairperson Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW).

The post has been lying vacant for over two years now which has affected its functionality, the motion said. Moreover, in the absence of chairperson of the commission members could also not be appointed. PCSW came into being to redress women’s complaints, educate them on their rights and work for their welfare.