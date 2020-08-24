Ghotki stronghold of PPP: Ikramullah Dharejo

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Industry and Commerce Anti-Corruption and Co-operatives Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo has said district Ghotki was always a stronghold of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), adding that the people would now decide to hold accountable those who forcefully snatched their votes. Talking to various delegations during his visit to Pano Aqil, Ikramullah Khan Dharejo said the PPP would attain a significant success in the next local bodies’ elections. He also listened to people’s grievances and took immediate decision to resolve them. Replying to a question, he said the PPP would do a clean sweep in Sindh including Ghotki during the next local government elections. Sindh minister said MQM had ruled Karachi for 28 years and mayor Karachi belonged to them, but they have been criticising the PPP-led Sindh government over civic issues in the city. He said the opponents of democracy have been trying to break the political power of PPP but they always failed. Dharejo said during the Elections-2018, people’s mandate was stolen brought a selected-government into power.