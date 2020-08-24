Ten killed, 18 injured in Sibi road accident

ISLAMABAD: At least ten people were killed and 18 injured on Sunday in a head-on collision between a vehicle carrying passengers and a truck on the National Highway near the Sibi city of Balochistan.

A police official said the passenger wagon was speeding when it collided with the truck. All of the dead were said to be passengers. Among the 18 injured were a woman and two children.

The deceased and injured were subsequently taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Sibi, where an emergency was declared. A hospital official said the condition of three of the injured people was critical.