close
Mon Aug 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 24, 2020

Ten killed, 18 injured in Sibi road accident

Top Story

 
August 24, 2020

ISLAMABAD: At least ten people were killed and 18 injured on Sunday in a head-on collision between a vehicle carrying passengers and a truck on the National Highway near the Sibi city of Balochistan.

A police official said the passenger wagon was speeding when it collided with the truck. All of the dead were said to be passengers. Among the 18 injured were a woman and two children.

The deceased and injured were subsequently taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Sibi, where an emergency was declared. A hospital official said the condition of three of the injured people was critical.

Latest News

More From Top Story