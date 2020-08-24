Taqwiyat-ul-Iman School ranking tennis from Sept 5

KARACHI: Sindh Tennis Association is organising the first Taqwiyat-ul-Iman School ranking tennis championship from September 5 at Union Club here.

This week-long Sindh ranking event has technical support from Para Sports Pakistan, Pakistan Soft Tennis Association, Rotary Club Karachi Sports, and Continental Tennis Academy.

The singles events to be played are for men, ladies, and under-17, -15, -13, -11 categories, while two events for under-9 and under-7 will be played with modified soft balls.

Besides doubles event for men, two events of soft tennis and one event of wheelchair tennis (doubles) are also included in the championships.