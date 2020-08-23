PML-N, PPP not real Opp: Siraj

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the PML-N and the PPP are neither the real opposition and nor they can launch a movement to send the government packing.

He was addressing a convention of joining JI by over 300 people from different political parties near Murree on Saturday. He said to show the government door was possible only when the JI which could launch a powerful and effective campaign against the rulers. “The incumbent and former rulers are the sides of the same coin and they are united in serving the cause of international power," he said.

The JI chief said the ruling elite, no matter which party they belonged to, did nothing for the people of Pakistan in past seven decades, adding they were the agents of the imperialistic forces in the country. He said the rulers destroyed the country’s economy, enslaving the masses to the IMF and the World Bank, adding the JI would break these chains of slavery after coming into power. “The JI will end interest based economy, bring reforms in every sector according to the principles of Islam and transform Pakistan into a real Islamic welfare state,” Senator Siraj said.

He expressed regrets over the deprivations of the people of Murree which despite being top tourist destination of the country was not provided the facility of gas and where the present and former rulers failed to establish a university despite tall claims.

He reminded the PTI its tall claims made during the election campaign, saying the rulers deceived the masses in the name of change and Naya Pakistan. Where was the promise of the prime minister to provide jobs to millions of people and build five million houses for poor, he said, adding the inflation, unemployment were the trademarks of the present government.

JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim thanked the people on joining the Jamaat-e-Islami, ensuring them the party would never disappoint them and continue its efforts to bring the real change in Pakistan.