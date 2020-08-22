SALUTA demands end to teachers harassment

SUKKUR: Vice-Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Dr Parveen Shah had issued explanation letters to the President SALUTA Prof Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah and General Secretary Prof Dr Ikhtiar Ali Ghumro for their oppositions against alleged corruption in the university.

Reports said an emergency meeting of executive council of Shah Abdul Latif University Teachers’ Association (SALUTA) was held over the issue. The council has expressed firm resolve to stand against any corrupt practice in the university and strongly condemned issuance of explanation letters to their leadership. It is pertinent to mention that the SALUTA had raised voice against VC Dr Parveen Shah’s alleged corruption.

The meeting was told that the letters were issued to the SALUTA leadership, were with full of grammatical mistakes and without any concrete evidence. The council has outright rejected the allegations posed on the letters, terming them were the tactics of harassment to silence the voice of dissent against VC’s malpractices.