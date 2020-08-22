Custodial death: TT Singh Police rule out torture

TOBA TEK SINGH: No signs of tortured were seen in the autopsy report of a narcotics case accused who belonged to Sahiwal and died in the custody of Kamalia Sadar police. It was disclosed by district police spokesperson Attaullah here on Friday. He told that the relatives of deceased Musharraf Ali had blocked traffic and staged a protest outside the police station with a demand to register a murder case against Kamalia Sadar police SHO for alleged torture on the deceased which caused his death. However, he added, his autopsy report received from THQ Hospital Kamalia rejected the allegations, he said.