Imran’s policies stabilised economy: Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the significant increase in the foreign direct investment (FDI) last month is a welcome development and reaching USD $114 million in foreign investment is a great achievement of the government.

He stated that the data showed that investment increased by 60 per cent in July this year as compared to last year which was a sign of confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s economic policies from around the world.

In a tweet on Friday, Abdul Aleem Khan said that Pakistan’s image in the global business community is improving day-by-day. He stated that this foreign investment would not only increase the national treasury but also improve the economy and create new employment opportunities.

With the vision of Imran Khan, the bankrupt economy had been stabilised through best policies. In the current situation, the prime minister and his team are giving excellent results, he added.

The senior minister said that the trying times were coming to an end and good news was on its way to every national sector. He also said that they had dealt with the emergency situation like corona in an efficient manner and Allah Almighty successfully helped them.

Abdul Aleem Khan expressed confidence that the next three years would be the years of full implementation of the PTI manifesto and the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would fulfil all the promises made to the people for progress and prosperity in the country.