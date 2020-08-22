Mir Hasil Bizenjo laid to rest in Khuzdar

By News Desk

KHUZDAR/ISLAMABAD: National Party President Mir Hasil Bizenjo was laid to rest in his home town of Khuzdar, Balochistan, as lawmakers in the Senate and National Assembly paid glowing tribute to his lasting imprint on Pakistani democracy on Friday.

Bizenjo lost the battle to cancer on Thursday a day earlier. His funeral prayer was led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Qamar-ud-Din. Provincial ministers and lawmakers attended the prayers, as did a scholars and tribal elders. The senior politician was buried alongside his father.

In Islamabad, senators across the political divide paid tribute to Bizenjo and remembered him for his unflinching commitment to democracy, Constitution, rule of law and the supremacy of Parliament.

In their speeches during the commemorative session, they recalled Bizenjo’s many sterling qualities which made him an outstanding nationalist leader of Pakistan — particularly of Balochistan.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said Bizenjo was a “courageous leader” who left behind a legacy of “commitment to democracy”, while Senator Raza Rabbani said Bizenjo underlined the need for dialogue among institutions to strengthen the federation of Pakistan. Minister for Narcotics Control, Senator Azam Swati said despite ideological differences, he had a good relationship with Bizenjo. Other senators also praised the Baloch leader. Later, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq read a resolution to laud the life and achievements of Hasil Bizenjo.

Members of the National Assembly also paid tribute to the seasoned politician. At the outset of the session, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri suspended proceedings of the House on demand of lawmakers who wanted to honour the memory of late Bizenjo.