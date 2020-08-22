Flag march in Kohat

KOHAT: A flag march was held and security arrangements reviewed to ensure peaceful observance of Muharram in the district.

District Police Officer Javed Iqbal led the flag march. The traffic police, Riders Squad, Elite Force, the Quick Response Unit officials participated in the flag march. The flag march starting from the Bannu Phatak passed through the Peshawar Road, Bannu Road, KDA Road and Fort Road reached the Kutchery Chowk. Additional troops have been deployed at the entry and exit points of the Kohat city to beef up security for Muharram.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz underscored the need for sectarian harmony for the peaceful observance of Muharram. He was speaking at a jirga after a meeting to review the security arrangements for Muharram. Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi and a large number of Sunni and Shia elders were present. He said the people and the law-enforcement agencies would jointly help foil the conspiracies to disturb peace.

The chief secretary said the threat of the coronavirus had diminished, therefore, the people would have to follow the standard operating procedures during Muharram to stay safe. Kazim Niaz said that a strict action would be taken against those who tried to stoke sectarianism. He asked the people to help maintain peace during Muharram.