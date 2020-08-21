Citizens deprived of cash, valuables in Kasur

KASUR: Several people were deprived of cash and valuables on the outskirts of Kasur city on Thursday.

Bandits snatched a motorcycle from Zeeshan near Nafisa Textile Mill, Allahabad.

Four gunmen intercepted Obaid near Khudian and snatched cash and other valuables rom him.

Five robbers snatched car from Sajid Ali near Faqirwala, Kasur. Thieves entered yje house of Jamil near Nath Jagir, Phoolnagar and took valuables.

Three bandits snatched a motorcycle, a mobile phone and Rs 5,000 from Irshad near Muslim Town, Allahabad. Thieves entered the warehouse of Ishaq near Gulshan-e-Ada Phoolnagar and stole things worth Rs 600,000.

Three bandits snatched Rs 4,500 and a mobile phone from Abdul Hadi near Ferozwala kiln near Raja Jang.

NARCOTICS RECOVERED: Kasur police recovered hashish, heroin and alcohol from drug peddlers on Thursday.

A-Division police arrested accused Yasir from Chowk Steel Bagh and recovered 1,410 gram cannabis and 90 gram heroin.

Police recovered 1,460 gram hashish from Abdul Waheed near Pul-e-Chahal, Kunganpur. Phoolnagar police arrested accused Arif and Rizwan from Bhagiana Kalan and recovered a huge quantity of liquor from them.

TRAIN KILLS MAN: An unidentified man died when a train hit him near Hangarwal gate, Chhanga Manga.

The man was crossing the railway track when the Karachi Express train hit him and he died on the spot.

DC HINTS OUTBREAK OF DENGUE: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manzar Javed Ali Thursday expressed fear of breeding of dengue larvae during rainy season.

Presiding over a meeting held at DC Committee Room to review the performance of departments concerned regarding dengue prevention, the DC said surveillance process should be intensified.

He urged citizens to take precautionary measures and officers of all departments should ensure cleanliness in their offices.

He said any kind of negligence will not be tolerated. The meeting was attended by all officers concerned.

The participants were shown the data of dengue cases for the last three years on which the DC expressed his displeasure over the low number of dengue suspected cases and directed all medical superintendents to report the cases as per dengue SOPs.

The meeting was told that dengue wards and dengue counters have been established in eight hospitals in Kasur.

The DC asked the teams to check water in old tyres, junkyards, air coolers, air conditioners, refrigerator trays, water tanks, pots, flower beds, etc.