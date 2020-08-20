Rehman Malik urges PM to take Kashmir case to UN

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of the PPP and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Abdul Rehman Malik on Tuesday penned a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan urging him to take the Kashmir case to the UN and ICC. In his letter, Rehman Malik writes that he (Prime Minister) had also made a clarion promise to send delegations worldwide for highlighting and exposing the atrocities, brutalities and crime against humanity.