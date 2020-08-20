close
Thu Aug 20, 2020
Rehman Malik urges PM to take Kashmir case to UN

August 20, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of the PPP and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Abdul Rehman Malik on Tuesday penned a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan urging him to take the Kashmir case to the UN and ICC. In his letter, Rehman Malik writes that he (Prime Minister) had also made a clarion promise to send delegations worldwide for highlighting and exposing the atrocities, brutalities and crime against humanity.

