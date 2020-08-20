Rehman Malik urges PM to take Kashmir case to UN, ICC

Islamabad : Senior leader of the PPP and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on Tuesday penned a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan urging him to take the Kashmir case to the United Nations (UN and International Criminal Court (ICC).

In his letter, Rehman Malik writes that he (Prime Minister) had also made a clarion promise to send delegations worldwide for highlighting and exposing the atrocities, brutalities and crime against humanity being crafted and engineered with self-bestowed impunity by the Indian prime minister in collaboration with his Interior Minister Amit Shah, who have so far managed the scraping the Special Status of Kashmir, Amendments in Domicile Law, Inhabitation by RSS and Hindu Extremists in the valley and has imposed unceasing and indefinitely long curfews and brutalities on Kashmiris including women and children.

He adds that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is carrying out engineered forced disappearance and abduction of more than five thousands Kashmiri youth, without any justification.

He states he was deeply concerned that none of the above issues has been effectively taken to UN and ICJ.

He stated that both the countries having accepted the domain of ICJ and Pakistan has created a space to take up the above matters to the United Nations in the form of resolution and legal proceedings through Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Law and Justice to be filed in ICJ, in Hague.

Malik said that as the Kashmiris languish under the blatant oppression by India, he finds no hesitance in stating that the nation, at large feels, that our government has been soft-pedaling against India and has not acted swiftly enough or in-time against India’s brutalities in Kashmir. He writes “Mr Prime Minister we have to move forward beyond speeches and small thinking. It is not that the people of Pakistan to be satisfied but the people of Kashmir have to be satisfied.”

Rehman Malik concluded his letter by urging the prime minister to take the Kashmir case to the UN and ICJ to drag Modi as a "war criminal" for his unprecedented brutalities against Kashmiris.

Meanwhile during the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan moved a resolution which was unanimously adopted by the committee. The resolution states, “The Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan after the briefing of the government feels that effective measures in terms of resolutions as indicated in the enclosed letter written by Senator A Rehman Malik to the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The committee demands that the government should move a resolution in the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) against India on above without further delay.