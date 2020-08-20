Fellaini hits winner from spot in China after Pelle misses

SHANGHAI: Former Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini was Shandong Luneng´s hero once more in the Chinese Super League on Wednesday, scoring an 83rd-minute winner from the penalty spot.

The 32-year-old Belgian proved again that he is feeling no ill effects from the coronavirus as he climbed off the bench to give Shandong a 2-1 win over Henan Jianye.

The midfielder, who was rested at the start but came on for the second half, squeezed in his spot-kick despite goalkeeper Wu Yan getting a hand to it.

Fellaini helped save the blushes of former Southampton striker Graziano Pelle, who saw his penalty saved by Wu on 72 minutes.

Fellaini, who in March became the first reported case of coronavirus in the CSL, has now scored four goals in six games in the delayed season.