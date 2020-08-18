Presidential election stirs ethnic clashes in ICoast town

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DAOUKRO, Ivory Coast: Political tension in central Ivory Coast ahead of a looming presidential vote has stoked friction along ethnic lines, in a country still scarred by post-election turmoil nearly a decade ago.
Clashes erupted in the town of Daoukro last Thursday after President Alassane Ouattara announced he would run for a third term on October 31, thanks to a controversial tweak to the constitution. The protests began in a stronghold of former president Henri Konan Bedie, who is standing again at the age of 86. But two days later, political turbulence lurched into a battle along ethnic lines.