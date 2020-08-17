US urges swift Afghan peace talks to deter spoilers

ISLAMABAD: The United States has called on Afghanistan’s warring sides to start negotiations without further delay to deter "those who seek to disrupt the peace process."

US special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad issued the call in response to Friday's attempt on the life of a prominent female member of the Afghan national team designated to negotiate peace with the Taliban insurgency.

“We condemn the attempt on @FawziaKoofi77's life...; a cowardly and criminal act by those who seek to delay and disrupt the #AfghanPeaceProcess," Khalilzad said in a series of tweets.

“I call on all sides who seek peace to not only condemn the attack but to accelerate the peace process and start intra-Afghan negotiations ASAP [as soon as possible],” Khalilzad stressed.

Khalilzad, who negotiated and signed the pact with the Taliban, has since repeatedly urged Afghan rivals to promptly launch the long-hoped-for direct talks, warning “spoilers”, including Islamic State militants, could try to disrupt the peace effort.

But the peace talks are linked to the completion of a controversy-marred prisoner swap between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) after a meeting with Qatar-based Taliban leaders on Saturday indicated that peace talks may take place this week.

"UNAMA officials met the Taliban Political Commission in Doha today, expressing support for direct intra-Afghan talks starting this week. Reduced violence is required to improve atmosphere for negotiations,” said the mission in a post-meeting tweet.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged all stakeholders to ensure resolution of the residual issues to commence intra-Afghan negotiations without any delay.

In a tweet on Sunday Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the importance of seizing this historic opportunity cannot not be stressed enough.

The foreign minister said, “Our collective efforts have so far succeeded in advancing Afghan peace process to the current unprecedented point.”

Meanwhile as part of his initiative to reach out to overseas Pakistanis and in the context of 14th August celebrations Shah Mahmood Qureshi has honoured 86 overseas Pakistanis from the world over for contributing to combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals and Organisations that had assisted in alleviating the suffering of humanity during these challenging times in any form or manner were recognised for their efforts.

Categories of honourees included those being recognised posthumously, medical professionals, donors, facilitators and associations. While interacting with the honourees at a webinar hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the foreign minister underlined that overseas Pakistanis were an important asset for the country. Lauding their exceptional selflessness and generosity he noted that their acts of kindness performed without any consideration for reward or recognition in the face of difficult circumstances exemplified the true nature and spirit of the Pakistani nation.

He declared such individuals and groups of Pakistanis to be the heroes of the nation and the real ambassadors of the country.

The foreign minister apprised participants of the steps taken by the government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic including inter-alia the policy of TTQ (Testing Tracing and Quarantine) and Smart Lockdowns stimulus to select industries financial relief to the underprivileged in the shape of the Ehsas programme and expediting the repatriation of over 412 000 Pakistanis from abroad through 478 special flights.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi interacted with the families of two deceased medical personnel based in the UK and Saudi Arabia respectively who had laid down their lives while serving patients. He also held brief dialogues with heads of Pakistani community organisations in various countries.

The foreign minister’s Honours List is being launched as part of Vision Foreign Office aimed at expanding the reach and interaction of the institution with key stakeholders. The Honours List along with gist of contributions can be accessed at Ministry’s official website www.mofa.gov.pk.