Asim Bajwa releases video of Independence Day celebrations in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority and Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Lieutenant General (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa released a video of Gwadar on Independence Day on Sunday.

In his tweet, Asim Saleem Bajwa said that there was enthusiasm on the Independence Day celebrations in Gwadar. The enthusiasm of the people of Gwadar was palpable. Asim Saleem Bajwa wrote that the changing Gwadar can be seen in the video. Portraits of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other Pakistan Movement leaders were erected in Gwadar on Independence Day and green crescent flags were waved at every house and highway. Jubilant people of Gwadar took out rallies on vehicles and motorbikes while holding Pakistani flags to celebrate the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan. Children, common people, workers working on CPEC projects and security personnel enthusiastically celebrated the Independence Day of Pakistan while singing national songs, hoisting nation flag at important buildings and while waving the national flag. Beauty of Gwadar could also be seen in the video. “In case you didn’t get to see how Gwadar celebrated Independence Day watch this¬ice the high spirits. Gwadar getting transformed. #cpec,” Asim Saleem Bajwa tweeted on Sunday along with a video.