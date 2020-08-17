Basim wins Independence Day Tennis title

KARACHI: Basim Ali won men’s singles event of Independence Day Tennis Competition at Union Club here the other day.

He defeated Usama Saeed 10-4 (super tie break).

In Under-12 singles, Ibrahim Saad beat Almir Jan with 10-6.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) vice president Khalid Rehmani said Sindh Tennis Association (STA) has taken step to hold two National and two Sindh Ranking Tennis Championships in September and October.

He also said all sports associations should plant a tree on the opening and closing days of all their local or national events to support the recently created Environment Commission of Pakistan Olympics Association (POA).

“POA should introduce SOPs for all national federations to implement mandatory plantation for each and every national event,” suggested Khalid.

He added that 40 plus national sports federations on average organise more than 200 national events every year, while thousands of events are held at city and district levels. “The sports fraternity can easily create an environment-friendly culture in the country,” he added.