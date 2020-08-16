Two drown in Okara

OKARA: Two people drowned in separate incidents on Saturday. A man drowned in a canal, the other was gulped by Sutlej water. Muhammad Shahid of Noorshah came to Okara and went to 4L canal and was taking bath in the canal when he slipped and drowned. Mubashir of village Dhulyana was taking bath at River Sutlej Head Gulsher Nehranwala where he drowned.

RIVERS SITUATION BEING MONITORED: On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usman Ali, the district administration is watching the rivers water situation. The district administration has kept the Rescue 1122 alert round-the-clock to cope with any flood situation. According to sources 15,160 cusec water is arriving in rRiver Sutlej at Head Sulemanki and water discharge in Sadiqia canal is 6,206 cusec. The water discharge in Forwah canal is 2,984 cusec, in Pakpattan canal 5,028 cusec. The water discharge at Head Sulemanki is 962 cusec, water at Ganda Singh rose to 10 feet mark and discharge is 1,014 cusec. However, the water level is rising gradually.

15 DRUG PEDDLERS HELD: Police Saturday arrested 15 drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession. The police detained accused M Ikhlak with two kg charas, Mujahid with 300 gram charas, M Ali with over 1 kg gram charas, Awais with 300 gram charas, Salman with 400 gram charas, Ahmad Raza with 1 kg, 210 gram charas, Nadeem with 250 charas, M Islam with 25 litre liquor, M Arshad with 20 litre liquor, Noshad with 50 litre liquor, M Razaq with 20 litre liquor, M Hamza with 20 litre liquor, M Naseer with 30 litre liquor, Zubair Ahmad with 18 litre liquor, Rahman with 10 litre liquor. Cases are registered accordingly.