Arrangements for Muharram processions, majalis finalised

MULTAN: District administration organised a special meeting to review arrangements for Muharram processions and majalis on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak chaired the meeting and it was attended by leaders of licence holders Shafqat Husnain, Mazeen Abbas, Asghar Naqvi, Shakir Hussain Shakir, Sajjad Bukhari and Saqleen Mashadi.

Officers from different federal and provincial departments also were present in the meeting.

It was decided that repair of routes of the processions would be organised. Recently, tender process was completed. Multan Waste Management Company will ensure cleanliness along the routes.

Similarly, lights at routes will be kept functional. Water and Sanitation Authority will respond quickly and a mechanism was evolved in the meeting.

The DC directed officials to maintain focus on sewerage system especially at Dehli gate, Pak gate, Sotriwat. For smooth supply of water, WASA, PHA, MDA and Waste Management Company will work with coordination.

A control room will be established at DC Office to monitor arrangements at routes. The DC urged for implementing coronavirus SOPs.

PMA (Multan chapter) dissolved for new polls: The Pakistan Medical Association Saturday dissolved PMA Multan chapter for new polls for 2029-22.

Addressing a joint press conference at Multan Press Club, PMA president Prof Dr Masoodur Rauf Haraj announced dissolution of all chapters of PMA and said the PMA Multan chapter has been dissolved and an election committee was constituted for holding fresh polls.

He said the PMA body has been dissolved on the completion of its tenure. It has been happening first time in the history of the body of last 30 years when the PMA is going to hold elections at the end of constitutional tenure. The PMA executive committee has unanimously nominated Multan Institute of Cardiology medical superintendent Dr Fahim Labar as chief Election Commissioner.

He said the PMA general secretary Dr Rana Khawar has completed the registration of 3,700 doctors. He said the whole record of PMA and voters lists has been handed over to chief election commissioner. Prof Dr Masoodur Rauf Haraj said that PMA body had played key role in coronavirus pandemic and helped the medical staff in all difficulties.

He said the PMA had continued struggle against Medical Teaching Institutions Act and doctors’ security bill. He said the PMA has officially rejected both the bills and announced struggle against unjustified bills. He asked the government to withdraw such unjustified laws, which are threatening people involved in medical profession.

Prof Dr Masoodur Rauf Haraj said the MTI would cause severe financial constraints to the employees. He said the contract-base jobs would be enforced phase-wise in hospitals after the imposition of the MTI Act.

PMA office bearers Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq, Dr Imran Rafiq, Dr Zulqurnain Haider, Dr Asif Niyiazi, Dr Rana Khawar and others were also present on the occasion.