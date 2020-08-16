PEIRA chief gets acting charge of top FDE post too

Islamabad : There's no end to the federal education ministry's approach of ad hocism towards public sector education in the Islamabad Capital Territory as it has posted another acting director-general of the Federal Directorate of Education, the regulator for over 420 government schools and colleges in Islamabad.

Ms Zia Batool, the chairperson of the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority, will hold the 'look after' charge of the top FDE office until the appointment of a regular DG, said a ministry's notification.

The notification was issued after the approval of education minister Shafqat Mehmood.

The development comes after the repatriation of acting FDE DG Syed Umair Javed to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

He'd held the FDE position since April 2019 besides working as the joint secretary of the education ministry on deputation.

The directorate hasn’t got a permanent director-general since December 2016 when the then DG, Dr Shahnaz A Riaz, quit the post on attaining the age of superannuation. The ministry has kept posting its one officer after another or outsiders as the interim FDE chief causing unrest among the directorate’s own staff members.