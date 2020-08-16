210 new coronavirus cases in province

LAHORE : The number of coronavirus cases in Punjab reached 95,203 after registration of 210 new cases on Saturday while no death due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours in the province.

According to a spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), total recorded deaths in the province were 2,180 altogether till the filing of this report.

The P&SHD confirmed that 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 5 in Sheikhupura, 9 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Jhelum, 6 in Attock, 15 in Gujranwala, 23 in Sialkot, 4 in Gujrat, 10 in Mandi Bahauddin, 16 in Multan, 4 in Vehari, 4 in Faisalabad, 1 in Toba Tek Singh, 12 in Sargodha, 3 in Mianwali, 1 in Khoshab, 2 in Bahawalnagar, 1 in Lodharan, 4 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 5 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rajanpur, 1 in Sahiwal, 7 in Okara and 2 new case of COVID-19 were reported in Pakpattan district during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news item. The Punjab Health Department has conducted 816,126 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 86,424 confirmed cases have recovered all together in the province. Health Department reiterated its appeal to the masses to adopt SOPs and use face masks for their protection. People must wash their hands with soap several times a day and contact 1033 immediately in case of symptoms of coronavirus, Health Department said.

kite flying: Lahore Police Operations Wing has issued its performance report of the first seven months of the current year regarding its action against violations of Kite Flying Act in the City.

Police arrested 9,536 accused and registered 9,272 FIRs them. Police seized 99, 581 kites, 1,856 pellets and 5,673 merchandise during the crackdown on kite flying. City division police arrested 2,143 accused, Cantt division 2394, Civil Lines division 1,047, Sadar division 1,076, Iqbal Town 1,395 and Modal Town division police arrested 1,481 accused during the first seven months of the current year.

This was stated by DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan while issuing directions to the police officers and officials to ensure implementation on Kite Flying Act in their respective areas at any cost. He directed all the police officers to take strict and indiscriminate action against the kite flyers, sellers and manufacturers.

Ashfaq Khan said that drone technology has also been used to capture kite flyers in narrow streets and thickly populated areas of the City. Parents should play their vital role in discouraging their children from dangerous activity of kite flying. Ashfaq Khan said that strict departmental action will also be taken against the officers for failure in implementation of Kite Flying Act and poor performance in arresting kite and strings manufacturers as well as sellers.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said, “We have also extended cooperation to the district administration for crackdown on kite making factories.”