Tartan track, football turf work in Mirpurkhas completed

KARACHI: The work of laying a tartan track and establishing a synthetic football turf in Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Sports Complex in Mirpurkhas has completed.

Informed sources said that the Sindh government had upgraded facilities at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Sports Complex as a cricket ground and a gymnasium had been built besides a hockey turf.

The province now has three new tartan tracks, in Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas.

A couple of months ago, a football turf and a tartan track was laid at NED University and earlier this year a tartan track was laid at a public school in Hyderabad.

The Sindh government had already laid eight synthetic hockey and football turfs in various cities of the province in the last few years.

The sources said that pavilions and changing rooms had also been built alongwith the tartan track and the football turf in Mirpurkhas.

Though there are limited seats for the spectators, there are a lot of open places around the football pitch, they said.

The sources said that the inauguration of the new facilities had been delayed because of coronavirus. As soon as the situation becomes normal, both the projects will be inaugurated, they said.

Officials said that the Sindh government had fulfilled its promise by providing top-notch facilities to the youth as many projects had been completed while others were near completion.

The sources said upon the directives of Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, adviser for sports and wildlife Bungal Khan Mehar and secretary sports Imtiaz Ali Shah took interest in completing these projects in a short time.

The Sindh government will organise athletics championships at the tartan tracks it has laid, officials said.