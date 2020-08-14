Musical evening at PNCA

Islamabad : To celebrate the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan a musical concert entitled 'Meri Pehchan Pakistan' was organised by Pakistan National Council of the Arts in its auditorium.

This was the first live musical concert after the relaxation of restrictions imposed for covid-19.

The concert was dedicated to the national songs and folk dances of Pakistan which is a great source of inspiration and creates great love and patriotism among the youth.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed, DG PNCA in her address during the concert expressed that PNCA's mandate is to promote young talent of Pakistan who are encouraged to own their homeland and proud of their national identity and integrity. The live program with limited audience and observance of S.O.P.s were applauded by the audience.

PNCA works for the promotion and projection of national unity and integrity using arts as a medium nationally and internationally.

Artists Mahnoor Altaf, Haris Ul Haq, Khan Shahrukh, Mehr Anjum, Humail Rajput, Sonia Aziz and Kashif Ali presented 'Watan Ki Matti Gawah Rehna,' 'Hai Jazba Junoon,' 'Ye Watan Tumhara Hai,' 'Hum Zinda Kom Hai,' 'Junoon Se Aur Ishq Se,' 'Dil Se Mene Daikha,' 'Dill Dil Pakistan' and 'Sohni Dharti.'