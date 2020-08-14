4 arrested for selling fireworks

Rawalpindi : In crackdown against shopkeepers selling fireworks in the limits of Ganjmandi Police Station, four persons were arrested and police also recovered fireworks from them.

The arrested shopkeepers include Muhammad Anjum, Bilal Shahzad and Chaudhry Jameel.

Police recovered huge cache of fireworks from the shops and godowns of detainee culprits including Sitar Gola, Titli Patakha, Plane Pataka, Anar Gola, Phool Pataka. Meanwhile SHO City Police station making crackdown also recovered large cache of fireworks from the limits of City Police Station.