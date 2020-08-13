Prayer leader, three others arrested on murder charge

PESHAWAR: The police have arrested a prayer leader and three others from a mosque in Rashid Garhi after a young student was allegedly killed and was being laid to rest secretly.

Police officials said they were informed that a 13-year old Afghan student Muslihuddin , who was studying in a seminary in Dir Colony and living in a mosque in Rashid Garhi along with his three relatives, was killed and the prayer leader of the mosque Qari Bismillah along with cousins of the deceased were planning to shift the body.

Police officials said they conducted a raid and recovered the body of the deceased that was sent for postmortem. The cops arrested Qari Bismillah and three cousins of the deceased including one Qudratullah.

An investigation is underway to find as to who and why the boy was killed. The officials suspected a cousin of the deceased might be having some dispute with the boy but they were investigating the case from all angles.