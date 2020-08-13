WCLA conserving tomb, fort in Okara

LAHORE:The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is conserving the Tomb of Mir Chakar Rind along with the fort of Satghara in Okara whereas WCLA director general visited the site and inspected the work along with the conservation team of WCLA, District Administration Okara and the locals here Wednesday.

The WCLA is improving the infrastructure services of the area around the Fort of Satghara while open drains will be covered and replaced with an underground sewer system. The gates and the fortification wall of Satghara Fort, as well as the tomb of Mir Chakar Rind, are also being conserved. The total cost of the project will be Rs100.04 million. There are three components of the project which include the tomb, fortified wall and the infrastructure services.

The WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said, “We started working on the preservation of this tomb as per the directives of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The work has been carried out as per the best standards of conservation and the natives are also happy with the preservation of the tomb of a hero and the historic walled city. The WCLA is working in other provinces as well for the improvement of the heritage.”