20 tons of betel nuts seized in raid

Officials of the Model Customs Collectorate (Enforcement and Compliance) have seized 20 tons of betel nuts during a raid.

SM Irfan Ali of the Pakistan Customs said on Wednesday that after intelligence information was received by MCC Collector Irfan Jawed that a huge consignment of smuggled items would be transported on a trailer through the Quetta highway.

In this regard, MCC personnel checked the trailer and seized 20 tons of betel nuts at the Lakpass check post in Quetta. The bowser of the vehicle also contained gas to hoodwink the customs staff, who efficiently descaled it. The market value of the seized betel nuts and the vehicle was estimated to be Rs55 million. The officials also arrested a man and lodged an FIR. Further investigations are underway.