Two killed in Mansehra road accident

MANSEHRA: A man and his son were killed when a speeding vehicle hit their car in the Kotkay area here on Tuesday.

Mohammad Akbar, 70, and his son Mohammad Munzoor, 30, were on the way to Balakot from Mansehra when an upcoming vehicle hit their car. The locals shifted them to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced both of them dead.

The bodies were handed over to the bereaved family after doctors completed the medico-legal formalities. The police after lodging first information report on the complaint of one Zahoor Ahmad, stated to be the nephew of Muhammad Akbar, started raids to arrest the accused driver who managed to flee from the scene.