PESHAWAR: Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Tuesday said that the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan along with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan tomorrow (August 13).

Talking to the media during his visit to the BRT, he said the project had been completed with transparency. Shaukat Yousafzai visited various BRT stations. He met the people and reviewed the ongoing operation in the stations. The minister visited the BRT Central Room from where the entire BRT would be monitored and security would be reviewed.

Shaukat Yousafzai said the BRT bus would reach Hayatabad from Chamkani in 45 minutes. "The BRT has a total of 31 stations and 220 buses," he said, adding, the first 200,000 BRT Zu cards were being distributed free to the public.

Referring to PPP leader Aajiz Dhamra, Shaukat Yousafzai said, "Now they must have seen that BRT has been completed." "Our BRT has been completed but can Aajiz Dhamra tell us when the three-kilometer-long orange train would be completed in Karachi," he questioned.