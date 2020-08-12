PTI’s slogan of ‘change’ proved fake: Muqam

B Our correspondent

BANNU: The provincial chief of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Amir Muqam, said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s slogan of ‘change’ proved fake as its government had now no policy to give relief to the poor masses.

Talking to PML-N delegations from Bannu and North Waziristan, which visited Mansehra to offer condolences to the party leader on the death of his sister, he said that the time had come to get rid of the incompetent rulers to save the country and nation from the further devastation.

Zahid Khan Mandan and Liaqat Ali Khan led their respective delegations. Amir Muqam said that politically inexperienced people had been ruling the country for the last two years. He said that there were people in the government who had earned heavily from petrol, medicines, sugar and flour businesses.

The PML-N leader said that there was nothing to the credit of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government as far as the welfare of the masses was concerned.

He said the present government was taking the credit for the uplift projects, which were launched by the PML-N last government. He said those who had claimed to bring about a change in the lives of the people in 90 days, had failed to effect a change even in two years of their rule.

The PML-N leader said Prime Minister Imran Khan was enjoying pleasant moments in Nathiagali scenic resort during Eidul Azha while the poor masses were suffering due to lockdowns and electricity loadshedding. He said the government had taken record loans in two years without bringing any development to the country and the prices of the essential commodities had gone out of the reach of the people.

Amir Muqam said that he would soon visit the southern districts to strengthen the PML-N and convey the message of party leadership to the masses.