Bail in teenager’s stripping case rejected

Rawalpindi: The Area Magistrate, Rawalpindi Faizan Rasool has rejected interim bail of a group of men accused of filming a teenage girl on road after stripping of her clothes, posting the video clip online and allegedly gang-raping her. The accused ran away from court after rejection of their interim bail but police arrested them here on Tuesday.

Police will present the accused in court for physical remand today (Wednesday).

Waris Khan Police Station registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections of 354, 509 and 34 against "intoxicated young men, who stripped a 17-year-old girl naked and made a video" near Saidpuri Gate in the Rawat Police Station's jurisdiction.

The accused had reportedly undressed the girl and made a video of her but police only sprang into action when the video surfaced on social media.