5th member of Modi´s party killed in IOK

SRINAGAR: A Kashmir politician who died of gunshot wounds on Monday has become the fifth member of India´s ruling nationalist party to be killed by militants in the turbulent region since last month.
The string of attacks have sent panic through local ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party, a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi´s government roused anger in the Himalayan territory by abolishing its semi-autonomous status. The elected village chief was shot near his home on the edge of the main city Srinagar. "He was attacked while taking a morning walk," said a police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. His death followed a militant attack which killed a BJP leader, his brother and father -- also members of the party -- in the Bandipora area of Kashmir early last month.