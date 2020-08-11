Baseball academy in Okara inaugurated

LAHORE: Khawar Shah Youth Baseball Academy in Okara has been inaugurated by President Pakistan Federation Baseball Syed Fakhar Ali Shah.

Talking to media, Secretary General of the federation Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed said that due to corona-virus, there are no sports activities in Pakistan and the government is not organising training camps. This year Pakistan’s youth baseball teams are to participate in the Under-12 and Under-18 Asian Baseball Championships. Due to lack of training of players, the chairman of the federation Shaukat Javed directed the officials to open youth baseball academies in different cities of the country.

Addressing the inaugural function, chief guest Fakhar said that the federation was working for the development of youth baseball in the country. A youth baseball academy is already operational in Bahria Town Lahore. The players of the academy have represented Pakistan in many international competitions, he added.

Syed Muhammad Shah from the academy won the Best Hitter award at the Under-15 Asian Baseball Championship 2019 in China and Zeeshan Amin won the Best Home Run Award and Best Outfielder Award. He hoped that the players of Okara Baseball Academy would also bring laurels for the country.

Fakhar thanked Dr Hamood Lakhvi, Vice President Pakistan Federation Baseball, for setting up the academy in Okara. Lakhvi said on the occasion that there was a lot of talent of baseball in Okara. Two players from the region, Tariq Nadeem and Saleem Haider, are among Pakistan’s most senior baseball players and have won gold, silver and bronze medals for Pakistan in a number of international competitions, he added. He thanked the Fakhar for providing baseball equipment for the training of players in the academy.