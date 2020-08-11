A few prominent leaders from the opposition parties seemed to have tried in some ways to use the pandemic to play to their agenda. However, lady luck kept knocking at the door of the PTI government and the success of the PTI's efforts stunned the world.

Many countries are facing a recessionary spiral due to the negative impact of Covid-19 on their economies. However, Pakistan's economy according to recent Moody's ratings is relatively stable. The opposition top brass should show some magnanimity at the least by expressing a sense of gratitude.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA