Six people martyred in Chaman blast

QUETTA: An improvised bomb planted on a motorbike killed six people in Chaman, Balochistan, on Monday, police said.A vehicle carrying personnel of the Anti-Narcotics Force was believed to be the target of the blast in Chaman town, which borders Afghanistan, senior police official Razzaq Cheema said.“The explosion killed six passers by and wounded 10 others, two of them critically,” he told AFP. Police official Masood Khan confirmed the attack and casualties.Interior Minister Ejaz Shah said in a statement that “such attacks are aimed at spreading fear among the people”.