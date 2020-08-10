close
Mon Aug 10, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2020

Eight injured in clash between two groups

OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2020

OKARA: Eight persons were injured during a clash between two groups at Bahawal Das village, Depalpur, on Sunday. Reportedly, the members of both groups attacked on each other with batons, sticks and bricks. As a result, eight persons were injured. Later, City Depalpur police rushed to the spot and shifted injured persons to the THQ Hospital. Both parties reached the hospital to obtain medico legal certificates to get the case registered.

