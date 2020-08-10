Eight injured in clash between two groups

OKARA: Eight persons were injured during a clash between two groups at Bahawal Das village, Depalpur, on Sunday. Reportedly, the members of both groups attacked on each other with batons, sticks and bricks. As a result, eight persons were injured. Later, City Depalpur police rushed to the spot and shifted injured persons to the THQ Hospital. Both parties reached the hospital to obtain medico legal certificates to get the case registered.