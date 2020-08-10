Caretaker of Imambargah killed in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified assailants gunned down the caretaker of an Imambargah here, police sources said on Sunday.

They said Syed Mukhtar Hussain Shah, 52, was returning home from the market near Ubhaya Pul in the limit of University Police Station when the armed assailants sprayed him with bullets, leaving him seriously injured. The assailants managed to escape. Syed Murtaza Ali Shah, son of Syed Mukhtar Hussain Shah, told police that the injured was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was the caretaker of Imambargah Chah Roshan Shah. The Counter-Terrorism Department Police registered the case under Section 302/ATA. Meanwhile, the funeral prayer was held at the local graveyard amid strict security.