Mukhtiarkar, food controller arrested

By our Correspondent
SUKKUR: The Anti-Corruption Police Sukkur arrested four suspects including Mukhtiarkar and District Food Controller for their alleged involvement in wheat smuggling. The SP ACE Sukkur Muneer Ahmed Khuhro said it was done after he had confiscated a trailer carrying wheat to Punjab at the Punjab-Sindh border.