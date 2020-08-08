close
Sat Aug 08, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2020

Flood displaces families in Balakot

Our Correspondent
August 8, 2020

MANSEHRA: A cloudburst triggered the flooding in a stream in the wee hours of Friday displaced families in several villages in Balakot town and swept away cattle.

“The cloudburst wreaked havoc in our villages as several houses were damaged and cattle swept away in the flooding water in Muchal stream,” Mohammad Ismail, a former local government representative, told reporters in Balakot.

He said cloudburst at the nearby mountain caused the flooding which affected ten villages. The resident said that people of Daga, Terangar, Akohri , Purharan, Nikka , Kundmood Chati, Cheeri, Teermungloor, Nagh and Dabar villages spent the night under the sky as floodwater had entered the houses.

