Thousands move for cool as high heat slams Britain, France

LONDON: Thousands in Britain sought refuge from the searing heat Friday, mobbing beaches and parks despite warnings to keep their distance from others amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With the pandemic curbing Britons’ ability to travel abroad, those in need of sea air after months in lockdown pushed the rules on staying far apart. Parks also were crowded as people sought shade in temperatures predicted to rise to 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit) — or maybe more. “The beaches across the whole of the southwest are extremely busy at the moment with both locals who are holidaying at home this year and an influx of visitors to the region, said Kitty Norman, a water safety expert at the charity. “The sheer volume of people making social distancing tricky is one thing to be conscious of before planning your trip to the beach.”