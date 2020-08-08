Dacoits on the rampage in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Dacoits looted cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in 27 incidents here on Friday.

Dacoits looted Rs 300,000 from Waqas at Sadar while bandits entered the house of Shakil at Cantt area and looted Rs 500,000, gold ornaments and cell phones. Dacoits snatched Rs 100,000 from Saqib at Satellite Town and Riaz was deprived of cash at Nowshera Virkan. Armed men intercepted Abubakr and looted Rs 100,000 and cell phones at Emenabad while Naseer was also deprived of Rs 130,000 at Emenabad.

Robbers snatched Rs 400,000 from Ehtesham at Tatlewali while dacoits took away Rs 220,000 and gold ornaments from Naqeeb and his family at Qila Didar Singh and bandits snatched Rs 70,000 and a cell phone from Asim at Civil Lines. Armed men looted Rs 250,000 and a cell phone from Safdar at Nokhar and Khalid was deprived of Rs 240,000 at Sadar Wazirabad. Bandits snatched Rs 300,000 from Gulfam at Sadar Kamoki while robbers looted Rs 100,000 from Farooq at Ahmed Nagar. Dacoits took away Rs 65,000 and gold ornaments from Zareena at Gakhar Mandi while armed men snatched Rs 225,000 from Musa at Aroop.

Thieves looted the houses and shops of Habib, Tahir, Zeenat, Abubakr, Hamid, Jamshed, Abuzar, Masood, Waqas and Sanaullah. Police have registered cases.

FORMER TMO HELD FOR CORRUPTION: The ACE on Friday arrested former TMO Qila Didar Singh Sarfraz Khan on the charge of corruption and misuse of powers. The accused was involved in allotting the shops of Khakwani Market on low monthly rent to the shopkeepers against the rules during the financial year 2016 to 2019, which caused a huge loss to the government exchequer. The ACE team raided and arrested eth accused from Nankana Sahib.