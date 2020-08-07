Bolt says ‘didn’t get fair chance’ in football

SYDNEY: Sprint legend Usain Bolt Thursday claimed he wasn’t given “a fair chance” to prove himself in Australia’s A-League after a failed attempt to become a professional footballer.

The Jamaican, an eight-time Olympic champion, tried out with the Central Coast Mariners in 2018 after quitting athletics, hoping to fulfill a childhood dream to become a soccer player.

Bolt told Australia’s Channel Nine television network: “I think I didn’t get a fair chance.

“I didn’t do it how I wanted to do it, but it’s something I think I would’ve been good at,” he added.

“But it’s just one of those things you miss out on and just have to move on.”