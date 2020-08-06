Protest rally in Sukkur by traders

SUKKUR: Traders of Sukkur and Khairpur took out a protest rally and then staged a sit-in at the Therhi Railways Crossing against the killing of a trader. The traders of the dates market in Khairpur and Sukkur, after shutter down, observed the sit-in against the killing of their colleague Rajesh Kumar. The protesting traders said that SSP Khairpur had promised to arrest the killers within 48 hours but police failed in its promises. They demanded the arrest of killers. They said that the murder of their colleague created panic and fear as it was a targeted killing.

Meanwhile, SSP Khairpur Captain Ameer Saud Magsi visited the protesting traders and demanded three more days for arresting the killers. The traders refused to end their sit-in up till the arrest of killers.